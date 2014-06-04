Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Josh Harrison is hitting .309 (21-for-68) since moving into the leadoff position on May 18. He went 1-for-4 Tuesday in the Pirates’ 4-1 win over the Padres.

RHP Jason Grilli is 5-for-5 in save opportunities since returning from the disabled list May 23. He has nine saves on the season and 17 strikeouts in his last 17 innings.

RHP Gerrit Cole is 4-1 over his last seven starts, and the Pirates are 6-1 in those games. He earned his third consecutive win on the road Tuesday in San Diego, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Cole is 2-1 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.33 ERA in three starts. Tuesday night was Cole’s ninth quality start of the season.

3B Pedro Alvarez is hitting .333 (11-for-33) with two doubles, two homers and nine RBIs in his last nine games. His two-run homer Tuesday night raised his career RBI total to 301.