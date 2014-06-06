Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Cole Tucker was the Pirates’ first-round selection, taken 24th overall from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix in the draft on Thursday. The switch-hitter batted .404 (34-for-84) with five home runs and 13 stolen bases this spring and helped the United States win the U-18 World Cup last fall. He is committed to the University of Arizona but signability is not expected to be a problem for the slick-fielding Tucker.

OF/1B Connor Joe of the University of San Diego was taken with the 39th overall selection by the Pirates in Competitive Balance Round A. Many teams liked Joe as a catcher, though he has limited experience behind the plate. The Pirates plan to play him in right fielder after he batted .367 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs in 53 gamers this season for the Toreros.

RHP Vin Mazzaro, designated for assignment May 26, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. Mazzaro had a 3.48 ERA in five relief appearances for the Pirates since he was recalled May 3. He also was designated for assignment March 29 before the Pirates outrighted him to Indianapolis on April 8.