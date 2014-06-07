Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte did not start for a third straight game but did drive in his first run since May 27 with a ground out in the eighth inning of the Pirates’ 15-5 rout of Milwaukee on Friday night. The bad news was the ground out ran his streak of hitless at-bats to 20, a skid that has dropped his batting average to .234. Marte again took early batting practice under the eye of manager Clint Hurdle and hitting coach Jeff Branson.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Altoona and pitched three shutout innings for the Curve against Trenton in an Eastern League game. He pitched two scoreless innings in his one appearance with Class A Bradenton.

RHP Edinson Volquez will pitch Saturday against Milwaukee. He is 2-0 in his last three starts and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 11 starts this season. Volquez is 6-3 with a 4.57 ERA against the Brewers in 14 career starts, including 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts this season.

OF Jose Tabata started in left field with Marte on the bench and 2-for-4, hitting two RBI singles during the Pirates’ eight-run sixth inning. The first single came off Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse, making him 15-for-36 (.417) lifetime against the veteran hurler.

RHP Vin Mazzaro accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers. He was designated for assignment May 26. It marked the second time this year Mazzaro has gone through waivers and decided to stay with the Pirates rather than opt for free agency.