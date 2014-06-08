Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday and pitch against the Brewers. He has gone 3-1 with a 4.14 ERA in nine starts for the Indians this season. A 10-game winner with the Pirates last season, he made a start for them May 5 against San Francisco and was tagged for six runs in 5 1/3 innings, though he did not factor in the decision. Locke is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in four career starts against Milwaukee.

LF Starling Marte was not in the starting lineup for a fourth straight game Saturday as manager Clint Hurdle continues to keep him “unplugged.” Marte is hitless in his last 20 at-bats, dropping his batting average to .234 through 59 games.

RF Josh Harrison took it down to the wire in extending his hitting streak to 10 games as he hit a double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Harrison went 1-for-5 on Saturday and 17-for-45 (.378) during the streak that has raised his average to .308.

RHP Charlie Morton has been moved back one day in the rotation and will start Monday night against the Cubs instead of Sunday against Milwaukee. Morton has historically had trouble against the Brewers. He is 2-6 with a 4.63 ERA in 11 career starts, including 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA in two starts this season.

RHP Gerrit Cole was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against the Chicago Cubs because of shoulder fatigue. While the Pirates did not immediately place Cole on the disabled list Saturday, manager Clint Hurdle said it is a consideration. Cole leads the Pirates in wins; he is 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts.

1B Ike Davis continues to struggle. He was 0-for-3 and committed two errors on the same play in the first inning when he missed catching a pickoff throw and then threw wildly to second base. Davis is on a 3-for-33 (.111) slide that has dropped his batting average to .244.