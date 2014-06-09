Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, and he started against Milwaukee and took a tough loss. He allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, but the Pirates fell 1-0. Locke was 3-1 with a 4.14 ERA in nine starts for Indianapolis.

LF Starling Marte returned to the starting lineup after being relegated to the bench in the previous four games while doing extra pregame work with hitting coach Jeff Branson. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, running his string of hitless at-bats to 23.

RF Josh Harrison’s 10-game hitting streak, which tied a career high, ended Sunday when he went 0-for-5. Harrison lined out to center field with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to end the Pirates’ 1-0 loss to the Brewers.

1B Gaby Sanchez started Sunday and went 0-for-4, but manager Clint Hurdle said Sanchez likely would be in the lineup again Monday and Tuesday against the Cubs. As the right-handed-hitting half of a first base platoon with 1B Ike Davis, Sanchez is receiving limited chances to play, and Hurdle wants to keep him sharp by playing three games in a row.

RHP Charlie Morton was originally scheduled to start Sunday against Milwaukee but was moved back a day in the rotation and will pitch Monday night against the Chicago Cubs in the series opener. The Pirates wanted to give Morton an extra day between starts in order to work on some mechanical flaw in his delivery. Morton is 2-4 with a 4.68 ERA against the Cubs in 11 career starts, including 0-0 with a 3.75 ERA in two starts this season. He has a 2.43 ERA in his last six starts after posting a 4.21 mark in his first six outings of the year.

RHP Gerrit Cole was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder fatigue. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and the Pirates hope Cole can return the first day he is eligible to be activated, June 19, or shortly thereafter. Cole was scheduled to start Monday night against the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series. He leads the team in wins with a 6-3 record and a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts.

1B Ike Davis was not in the starting lineup Sunday, though he walked a pinch hitter, and he also likely will sit out Monday and Tuesday. Davis is on a 3-for-33 skid that had dropped his batting average to .244. He also made two errors on one play in Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee when he missed catching a pickoff throw, then threw wildly to second base.