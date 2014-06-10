Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte broke an 0-for-23 skid by going 3-for-4 with two RBI doubles. He started for a second consecutive day after being benched for four days.

INF/OF Josh Harrison is expected to see the majority of playing time at second base while 2B Neil Walker is out. Harrison has been playing regularly in right field in recent weeks, taking over when OF Jose Tabata and OF Travis Snider were both slumping.

OF Gregory Polanco will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday night’s game with the Cubs. Considered the organization’s best prospect, the 22-year-old has been tearing up the International League. In 62 games, he hit .347 with seven home runs, 49 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, a .405 on-base percentage and a .540 slugging percentage.

C Russell Martin was rested after starting the previous three games. He was ejected from Sunday’s game by home plate Ed Hickox after slamming his bat and helmet down while protesting a called third strike.

LHP Francisco Liriano will start Tuesday night against the Cubs. The Pirates have won six of Liriano’s last nine starts, though he has only one win to his credit in that span -- and all season. He is 3-2 with a 2.36 ERA against Chicago in seven career starts, including pitching six shutout innings in the March 31 season opener, a game in which he did not factor in the decision.

2B Neil Walker underwent an appendectomy Monday night, was placed on the 15-day disabled list and will likely miss about a month. He began feeling abdominal pain in the mid-afternoon and was eventually scratched from the lineup before the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2. Walker is hitting .280 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 61 games. He leads National League second basemen in homers, RBIs and fielding percentage, having made only one error in 257 chances for a .996 mark.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and is now 7-for-16 with five extra-base hits in the first four games of the seven-game homestand. The Pirates have three games left against the Cubs and McCutchen is hitting .563 (9-for-16) against them this season.

RHP Charlie Morton allowed only one run in seven innings to get the win. He is 3-1 with a 1.83 ERA in his last four starts after losing his first six decisions this season.

RHP Gerrit Cole made 25 throws from 60 feet before Monday night’s game. Cole was originally scheduled to start Monday but was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to June 4 with shoulder fatigue. The Pirates are optimistic Cole will be ready to be activated June 19, the first day he is eligible.

1B Ike Davis was back in the starting lineup and batting cleanup after being given a day off in Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee. He broke an 0-for-23 slump by hitting an eighth-inning home run off Chicago Cubs RHP Carlos Villanueva. Manager Clint Hurdle originally said Davis would also sit out Monday night and Tuesday night in the first two games of the series against the Chicago Cubs. Hurdle, though, had a change of heart and decided the left-handed hitting Davis would give his team a better chance to win against Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson on Monday than right-handed hitting 1B Gaby Sanchez.