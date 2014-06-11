Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Gregory Polanco made his major league debut, playing right field and batting second while going 1-for-5. His hit was a third-inning single off Cubs LHP Travis Wood. Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis late Monday night. Polanco, 22, was leading the International League in batting (.347), RBIs (49) and total bases (134) and also had seven home runs and 15 stolen bases in 62 games. The Pirates plan to play him regularly in right field.

RHP Brandon Cumpton will start Wednesday night against the Cubs. The rookie won his last start June 6 against Milwaukee, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He has never faced the Cubs.

LHP Francisco Liriano left Tuesday night’s 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning with what the Pirates said was discomfort in his right side. Liriano grabbed his side after making a pitch to Chicago Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who had hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Manager Clint Hurdle said the team’s medical staff fears Liriano strained his oblique muscle, which would almost certainly force him to miss his scheduled start Sunday at Miami and likely force him onto the disabled list. Liriano is 1-6 with a 4.60 ERA this season after setting a career high with 16 wins last year. He has failed to pitch at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts.

2B Neil Walker was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, one day after having an appendectomy. The Pirates did not have a timetable for Walker’s return, but players who have surgery typically miss about a month. Walker is hitting .280 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 62 games.

3B Pedro Alvarez, despite being one of the Pirates’ hottest hitters, was not in the lineup Tuesday because he is just 1-for-18 in his career against LHP Travis Wood. In his last nine games, Alvarez is 12-for-31 (.387) with one home run, seven RBIs and seven runs scored.