Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2B Josh Harrison left Wednesday night’s game in the bottom of the third inning with right ankle discomfort. Harrison said he felt much better after treatment and anticipated being able to play Thursday night.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel was activated from the 15-day disabled list after being out since May 2 with right shoulder inflammation. Pimentel was scheduled to make a four-inning rehab start for Double-A Altoona on Wednesday but was instead activated to give the Pirates extra bullpen help after relievers pitched six innings Tuesday night following Liriano’s early exit. Pimentel pitched a combined five scoreless innings with Class A Bradenton and Altoona in a pair of rehab starts.

LHP Francisco Liriano was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a left oblique strain. He left Tuesday night’s start in the fourth inning because of pain in his side. The Pirates don’t have a timetable for when Liriano will return or who will take his next scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins at Miami.

RHP Edinson Volquez will start Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs. Volquez is 5-0 with a 3.60 ERA in nine career games, including eight starts, against the Cubs.

CF Andrew McCutchen continued his torrid June by hitting a two-run home run and reaching base in all four plate appearances, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The center fielder homered in the first inning to open the scoring. It was 10th of the season and sixth this month. McCutchen also doubled and walked twice. In 10 games this month, he is hitting .421 with 13 extra-base hits and 12 RBIs.

RHP Gerrit Cole threw off flat ground from 90 feet before Wednesday night’s game as he continues his rehab from right shoulder fatigue. Cole, who is on the disabled list retroactive to June 4, is scheduled to throw off a mound Friday.