June 14, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke will make his third start of the season Friday night at Miami in the opener of a three-game series. It will be his second start since he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis when RHP Gerrit Cole went on the DL. Locke took a tough-luck loss against Milwaukee on Sunday, when he allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. Locke is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA against the Marlins in three career starts.

LF Starling Marte batted second Thursday night and went 1-for-4. That was the highest he hit in the order since being removed from the leadoff spot May 1.

2B Josh Harrison did not play Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s game with a mildly sprained left ankle. However, the injury is not considered serious, and he could return to action Friday night when the Pirates open a three-game series at Miami. INF Clint Barmes started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a walk.

INF Michael Martinez had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Thursday night’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates wanted to add an extra middle infielder as insurance after 2B Josh Harrison sustained a mildly sprained left ankle Wednesday night. Martinez, 31, was hitting .229 with one home run and 20 RBIs in 61 games for Indianapolis.

RF Gregory Polanco batted leadoff Thursday night in his third major league game and went 1-for-4 with a run. He was leading off for Triple-A Indianapolis in recent weeks before being called up Tuesday, but he hit second in his first two games with the Pirates.

RHP Casey Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for INF Michael Martinez. The rookie went 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in four relief appearances in two stints with the Pirates this season.

2B Neil Walker rejoined the Pirates on Thursday, three days after undergoing an appendectomy. Walker said he is optimistic he will be ready to return June 24, the first day he is eligible to come off the disabled list.

CF Andrew McCutchen continued his torrid June by going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to stretch his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .429 in 11 games this month with nine doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs.

RHP Gerrit Cole threw 20 pitches off the bullpen mound as he continues to rebuild arm strength after going on the disabled list with right shoulder fatigue. It was the first time Cole threw off a mound since being placed on the DL retroactive to June 4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
