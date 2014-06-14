Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke allowed seven hits, no walks and two runs in just his third start of the year. He pitched a career-high eight innings and left with a 6-2 lead in what turned into an 8-6, 13-inning win. It was his second straight strong start after allowing just one run in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 8.

LF Starling Marte, who entered the game on an 8-for-16 hot streak, went 4-for-7 with three runs, two RBIs, one homer and one steal. His four hits tied a career high, and he combined with RF Gregory Polanco to give the Pirates nine hits from the first two batters in the order.

RF Gregory Polanco, playing just his fourth major-league game, had five hits, including a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the 13th inning, to lead the Pirates to an 8-6 victory over Miami. Polanco, 22, went 5-for-7 and has at least one hit in each game he has played.

C Russell Martin, who made career start No. 1,000 on Friday, is fifth among active catchers in games played.