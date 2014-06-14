FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 14, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke allowed seven hits, no walks and two runs in just his third start of the year. He pitched a career-high eight innings and left with a 6-2 lead in what turned into an 8-6, 13-inning win. It was his second straight strong start after allowing just one run in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 8.

LF Starling Marte, who entered the game on an 8-for-16 hot streak, went 4-for-7 with three runs, two RBIs, one homer and one steal. His four hits tied a career high, and he combined with RF Gregory Polanco to give the Pirates nine hits from the first two batters in the order.

RF Gregory Polanco, playing just his fourth major-league game, had five hits, including a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the 13th inning, to lead the Pirates to an 8-6 victory over Miami. Polanco, 22, went 5-for-7 and has at least one hit in each game he has played.

C Russell Martin, who made career start No. 1,000 on Friday, is fifth among active catchers in games played.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.