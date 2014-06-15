Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis so he can start Sunday against Miami. Worley, 26, will be making his debut with the Pirates, who acquired him on March 25 from the Twins for cash considerations. He has a career record of 19-18 with a 4.05 ERA while pitching parts of three seasons with the Phillies and last year with the Twins.

2B Josh Harrison, who left Wednesday’s game in the third inning due to left ankle discomfort, returned to the starting lineup Saturday. He went 3-for-5 with a run scored to improve his batting average to .298. With starting 2B Neil Walker on the disabled list, the Pirates would love it if Harrison can stay healthy and keep up this level of production.

CF Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer Saturday to help beat the Marlins 8-6. For “Cutch,” it continued his hot June. He is hitting .415 this month with nine doubles, seven homers and 18 RBIs in 13 games. When he gets hot, he can carry the Pirates for long stretches.

RHP Charlie Morton (4-7) got the win Saturday against Miami, lasting seven innings and allowing five hits, three walks and two runs. He is 4-1 in his past five starts. Overall, he has a 3.09 ERA, much better than his win-loss record would suggest.