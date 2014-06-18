Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco went 1-for-4 with a walk and became the first Pirates player to have a hit in each of the first seven games of his career since Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in 1955. Polanco is hitting .371 in his brief career, going 13-for-35.

LHP Francisco Liriano is scheduled to pay catch Thursday. It would mark the first time he has thrown since suffering a left oblique strain June 10 in a game against the Chicago Cubs, an injury that landed him on the disabled list.

2B Neil Walker took batting practice Tuesday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy June 9. Walker said he felt “almost back to normal” and remains optimistic that he can be activated from the disabled list June 24, the first day he is eligible.

RHP Edinson Volquez will start Wednesday night against Cincinnati. He has been charged with two earned runs or fewer in nine of his 13 starts this season. Volquez is 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA against the Reds in four career starts.

CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to 12 games by going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk but came up short of becoming the first Pittsburgh player to have multiple hits in nine straight games since Rennie Stennett in 1971. McCutchen is 21-for-49 (.429) during the streak, raising his batting average to .324.

RHP Gerrit Cole played catch Tuesday and said he felt no ill effects from his 34-pitch bullpen session Sunday as he continues to rehab his fatigued right shoulder. Cole is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday but will likely pitch a simulated game before being activated. The Pirates have no plans to send him on a rehab assignment.

3B Pedro Alvarez was charged with two more errors Tuesday -- bringing his total to a major-league-high 17 -- one during the 6-5 loss to Cincinnati and one on an appeal. Alvarez made a bad throw on a ground ball by Cincinnati SS Zak Cozart in the sixth inning. Earlier in the day, Major League Baseball overturned an official scorer’s call from Sunday’s game in Miami, charging a throwing error to Alvarez on a ball hit by Marlins PH Jeff Baker that was originally scored a single. Because of the change, both runs charged to LHP Tony Watson are now unearned.