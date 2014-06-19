Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (0-1, 3.98 ERA) will start Thursday against Cincinnati in the finale of the three-game series. Locke is 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA against the Reds in five career starts.

LF Starling Marte ran his hitting streak to nine games by going 1-for-4. He is 18-for-41 (.439) during the streak, lifting his batting average to .264.

RF Gregory Polanco became just the second player in Pirates’ history to record hits in eight straight games to open his major league career, joining Spencer Adams, who did so in 1923, as he went 2-for-4. Polanco is hitting .385 with one double and home run.

RHP Jason Grilli will remain as the closer despite a recent rough patch, manager Clint Hurdle said Wednesday. Grilli gave up a game-winning home run Tuesday night to Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier on Tuesday night and retired just one of six batters he faced last Friday night at Miami.

CF Andrew McCutchen’s 12-game hitting streak ended. He went 0-for-3 before being lifted after six innings with the Pirates trailing 9-1.

OF Travis Snider made his first major league pitching appearance as he worked the ninth inning. He gave up two runs but struck out Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto, the 2010 National League MVP. Snider became the first Pirates position player to pitch since INF/OF Josh Harrison last Aug. 9 at Colorado and the first to take the mound at PNC Park since Abraham Nunez in 2004.

RHP Gerrit Cole, who has been on the disabled list since June 4 with shoulder fatigue, threw a 60-pitch simulated game Wednesday. He faced 2B Neil Walker and OF Jose Tabata. Cole won’t come off the disabled list Thursday, which is the first day he is eligible, but there is a chance he could pitch during the six-game road trip to Chicago to play the Cubs and Tampa Bay, which begins Friday.