Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte went 1-for-5 with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He is hitting .413 (19-for-46) during the streak and has raised his batting average to .262.

RF Gregory Polanco made a bit of history while going 2-for-6. He became the first player in Pirates’ history to have a hit in each of the first nine games of his major league career. Polanco is hitting .378 with nine runs scored and six RBIs since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

INF Clint Barmes went 4-for-5 with a double for the eighth four-hit game of his career. That tied a career high but was his first since 2009.

LHP Francisco Liriano made 50 tosses from 80 feet Thursday. It was the first time he had thrown since being placed on the disabled list June 11 with a strained left oblique.

2B Neil Walker, who is on the disabled list while recovering from an appendectomy, will report to Bradenton, Fla., on Friday and spend two days facing minor league pitchers in simulated games then begin a rehab assignment June 23 with Class A Bradenton. If all goes well, he will play one Florida State League game then be activated June 24, the first day he is eligible.

1B Gaby Sanchez got a rare start against a right-handed starter while 1B Ike Davis was rested. Sanchez went 2-for-6, including hitting a single and scoring the winning run in the 12th inning when C Russell Martin drew a bases-loaded walk from LHP Tony Cingrani.

RHP Charlie Morton will pitch Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Chicago against the Cubs. Morton has won his last three starts, posting a 2.37 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 19 innings. He is 3-4 with a 4.32 ERA against the Cubs in 12 career starts.

RHP Gerrit Cole is scheduled to come off the disabled list June 28 and start against the New York Mets. He has been sidelined since June 4 with right shoulder fatigue. Cole is scheduled to pitch a second simulated game Monday at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Bradenton, Fla., and throw approximately 85 pitches. He threw a 64-pitch simulated game Wednesday.

1B Ike Davis was rested Thursday as the Pirates beat Cincinnati 4-3 in 12 innings. Davis is hitting just .130 (6-for-46) in June.