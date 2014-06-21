Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season Saturday after coming up from Triple-A Indianapolis last Sunday where he was 3-2 with a 4.30 ERA in seven starts. He worked seven scoreless innings and struck out five in a no-decision against Miami. “We’re happy with the development,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “But at the end of the day, Triple-A development is a step. ... It was important step for him to take and find some consistency but the ultimately test is to pitch well here, because he’s done it before.” Worley was the Twins’ Opening Day starter in 2013 and made 10 starts for the Twins and nine at Triple-A Rochester. He was acquired by the Pirates in a March 25 trade.

RF Gregory Polanco is the first Pirate to hit safely in each of his first 10 major league games. He went 1-for-4 with a walk in Friday’s series opener with the Cubs at Wrigley Field and is now batting .367 with a homer, six RBIs and five multi-hit games. “Polanco, what a blast,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. His presence in right -- along with LF Starling Marte and CF Andrew McCutchen offers Pittsburgh an intriguing outfield unit. “I‘m blessed to watch those three men run around the outfield because I don’t know how many managers get the opportunity to watch three gifted athletes in a Marte, McCutchen and a Polanco,” said Hurdle.

RHP Jason Grilli won’t be the Pirates closer for the foreseeable future after he blew his fourth save of the season on Thursday, double the number he had in all of 2013. RHP Mark Melancon moves into the closer role with LHP Tony Watson also a possible closer. “There comes a point where we’re all best served by getting (Grilli) out of the hub,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said prior to Friday’s series opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “We’ll give Jason the opportunity to get in a few outings.” Grilli had converted six straight save opportunities prior to a blown save after giving up a solo home run to Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco on Thursday.

2B Neil Walker remained on the 15-day disabled list after undergoing an appendectomy but worked out on Friday. “He played the sim game today,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He hit off two of our pitchers. He had four at-bats. He had two at-bats right-handed, two left-handed, he took ground balls after that. He took sequential batting practice in the cage and on the field, then ran the bases.” There is still no official date for his return, although Walker is eligible for activation next Tuesday. He was batting .280 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs before going on the disabled list on June 9.

CF Andrew McCutchen is not one to swoon in June. Over the last three years, he leads all National League players with a .348 average (95-for-273) entering Friday’s series opener with the Cubs. In 16 games this month, he’s batting .379 (25-for-66) with a career average of .324 in June -- his highest average for any month.

RHP Charlie Morton (4-8) went up against Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson for the fourth time this season -- most in the majors. Friday’s 6-3 decision was Chicago’s first win in four meetings between the pitchers. Morton worked through six innings on Friday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while he walked two and struck out six. “(Morton) did give us volume and length, which we sorely needed pitching those 13 innings out of the bullpen the last two days,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. Morton has displayed an improved sinker in recent outings. “It’s a pitch that’s gotten better the more he’s used it, and we’ve encouraged him to use it,” Hurdle said. “We ask him to be stubborn with the sinker.”