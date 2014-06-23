Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte is expected to rejoin the Pirates on Monday in time for a three-game series in Tampa Bay. He was allowed to leave the team Saturday to attend to a family matter in the Dominican Republic. “In our conversations before he left, he wants to be back unless there’s some kind of thing that’s out of his control,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. The Pirates did not call up a replacement, instead playing with 24 men on the roster both days. Jose Tabata started on Saturday while Travis Snider filled in on Sunday.

SS Jordy Mercer has homered in back-to-back games entering Sunday and has gone deep five times in 18 games this month, the most so far in June among major league shortstops. Mercer is batting .316 with 14 RBIs in his last 19 games and is .385 in his last nine road games. “His month of June has been very solid. He’s getting his swing off, he’s playing solid defense, his confidence is growing. It’s fun to watch him get in the box now with more intent and not try to figure out, just going out there and being aggressive with his swing.”

RHP Brandon Cumpton (3-2) allowed just two hits through seven innings while striking out four, walking two and allowing just four base runners. “Cumpton attacked the zone today,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We tried to jump on him early in counts and we ended with a few strikeouts throughout and some fly balls.” He’s now 2-0 all-time against the Cubs. Cumpton also beat Jason Hammel -- Sunday’s Cubs starter -- on June 11 at PNC Park in a 4-2 decision.

2B Neil Walker (appendectomy) went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout Sunday in a rehab game for Class A Bradenton. If all goes according to plan, he could be activated Tuesday.

RHP Edinson Volquez (4-6, 4.67 ERA) makes his 16th appearance and 15th start of the season as the Pirates open a three-game series on Monday at Tampa Bay. Volquez gave up a season-high eight runs in his last start, an 11-4 loss to the Reds at PNC Park last Wednesday. Volquez is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two career starts against the Rays. He received a no-decision in his last start at Tropicana Field last year while pitching for the Padres.

CF Andrew McCutchen quietly collected his 900th career hit on Saturday with a fifth-inning single to center off Cubs starter Travis Wood. McCutchen also drew his National League-leading 52nd walk of the season in the fourth inning in that game. On Sunday, he went 1-for-4 and is now a career .348 hitter at Wrigley Field with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 44 games in Chicago.

RHP Gerrit Cole was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Monday as part of his recovery from right shoulder fatigue. “Six innings and 85 pitches is the target area,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “One step at a time (to return). If we follow Step A then Step B would put him on chart for the 28th.” Cole, 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA, has been on the disabled list since June 8 (retroactive to June 4).