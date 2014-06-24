FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 25, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke (0-1, 3.76) is expected to make his fifth start of the season on Tuesday against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. The 26-year-old is 0-1 with a 3.76 ERA in his previous four, departing with the lead three times only to have the Pirates fail to convert a save.

LF Starling Marte returned to the starting lineup after missing two games while attending what was described as a “personal matter” at home in the Dominican Republic. He went 1-for-3 with two runs scored on Monday in an 8-1 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He became the third Pirate to be hit by a pitch twice in one game.

2B Neil Walker, who has been on the Pirates disabled list since June 9 after undergoing an appendectomy, began a rehabilitation assignment on Sunday with Class A Bradenton and went 1-for-4 with a walk. He is eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, while the Pirates are in nearby St. Petersburg playing Tampa Bay.

RHP Gerrit Cole took another step back toward the Pirates’ starting rotation by throwing a successful six-inning, 84-pitch simulated game on Monday at Tropicana Field. Shoulder fatigue shelved him on June 3, but he could return as early as this weekend, without a minor league rehab start, likely pushing Vance Worley or Jeff Locke out of the rotation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.