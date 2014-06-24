Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (0-1, 3.76) is expected to make his fifth start of the season on Tuesday against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. The 26-year-old is 0-1 with a 3.76 ERA in his previous four, departing with the lead three times only to have the Pirates fail to convert a save.

LF Starling Marte returned to the starting lineup after missing two games while attending what was described as a “personal matter” at home in the Dominican Republic. He went 1-for-3 with two runs scored on Monday in an 8-1 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He became the third Pirate to be hit by a pitch twice in one game.

2B Neil Walker, who has been on the Pirates disabled list since June 9 after undergoing an appendectomy, began a rehabilitation assignment on Sunday with Class A Bradenton and went 1-for-4 with a walk. He is eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, while the Pirates are in nearby St. Petersburg playing Tampa Bay.

RHP Gerrit Cole took another step back toward the Pirates’ starting rotation by throwing a successful six-inning, 84-pitch simulated game on Monday at Tropicana Field. Shoulder fatigue shelved him on June 3, but he could return as early as this weekend, without a minor league rehab start, likely pushing Vance Worley or Jeff Locke out of the rotation.