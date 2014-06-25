Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on Tuesday night after complaining of “concussion-like symptoms” following a second-base collision at Tropicana Field. His helmeted head struck the knee of Rays 2B Sean Rodriguez violently as he was tagged out trying to steal second base in the fifth inning. Marte is batting .260 overall, but is 21-for-56 with five doubles, a homer and nine RBIs in the last 12 games and is 14-for-44 with nine runs scored in the past 10 in the two hole.

2B Neil Walker was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday and batted clean-up against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-5 win at Tropicana Field. Walker returned from an appendectomy in the minimum 15 days. He went 0-for-3 with an RBI.

OF Jose Tabata was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates activated Neil Walker from the 15-day disabled list. Tabata had to be removed from the 40-man roster and successfully clear waivers as he was out of options. The 25-year-old was batting .289 with 14 RBIs in 62 games but was seeing diminishing playing time because of the promotion of and fabulous start by rookie Gregory Polanco.

RHP Charlie Morton (4-8, 3.47 ERA) is scheduled to make his 16th start of the season on Wednesday when the Pirates try to sweep a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in his last four starts. Morton has never faced the Rays.