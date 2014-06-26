Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte passed a concussion test Tuesday night but was not available Wednesday in the conclusion of a three-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. He struck his head on the knee of second baseman Sean Rodriguez being thrown out attempting to steal second base. Manager Clint Hurdle said Marte felt “much better” in regards to his concussion symptoms, but was suffering from a swollen right finger.

CF Andrew McCutchen hit .385 (5-for-13) with a homer and five RBIs in a three-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. He leads the majors with 18 extra-base hits (10 doubles, eight homers) in June.

RHP Charlie Morton recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts on Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. All three runs (two earned) allowed came in the first inning, on three hits and 29 pitches. He subsequently yielded only one single and one walk over his next six innings pitch on 77 pitches.

RHP Gerrit Cole, who has been sidelined since June 4 with right shoulder fatigue, will return to start on Saturday against the New York Mets, manager Clint Hurdle announced. The Pirates have not decided whom he will replace