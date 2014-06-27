Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte was not in the starting lineup for a second straight game Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Mets. Marte suffered concussion-like symptoms Tuesday night while sliding into second base in a game at Tampa Bay. While the head and neck area is no longer issue, Marte is still feeling the effects of a jammed right middle finger he sustained during the slide.

RHP Vance Worley (2-0) allowed only one run and scattered seven hits over seven innings to get the win. He has given up four runs in 20 2/3 innings spanning three starts since coming up from Indianapolis on June 15 after going 1-5 with a 7.21 ERA in 10 starts with the Minnesota Twins last season. “It was a very solid body of work, a very professional effort,” Hurdle said. “He’ll be the first one to tell you he wasn’t as sharp as he’d been previously. You saw a man go out there and have to wrestle a little bit and maintain composure, mound presence, and just pound the zone.”

INF/OF Josh Harrison started in left field for a second straight day with Starling Marte out. Prior to that, Harrison had made only one start in left during his four-year career.

RF Gregory Polanco homered and drove in four runs as he continued a torrid start to his major league career. Polanco went 2-for-3 with a walk and is hitting .338 in 16 games. The home run was the 22-year-old’s second. “He’s a talented young man so I‘m humble to have him on the club and the opportunity to write his name in the lineup,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It’s a good time for him to be included on our club and he’s obviously been making a difference since he’s been up here.”

RHP Brandon Cumpton (3-2, 4.93) will look to win his fourth straight decision Friday night when he faces the Mets. Cumpton has not lost in four starts since May 31 at Los Angeles when the Dodgers rocked him for 11 runs in 3 2/3 innings. His lone career appearance against the Mets was on May 26 at New York and he did not factor in the decision despite allowing just two runs -- one earned -- in six innings.

LHP Francisco Liriano had a 30-pitch bullpen session before Thursday’s game. It marked the first time he had thrown off a mound since going on the disabled list June 11 with a left oblique strain.