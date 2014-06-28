Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte did not start for a third straight game because of a jammed right middle finger. Marte threw with only minimal pain before Friday’s 3-2 victory over the New York Mets in 11 innings and pinch-ran in the seventh inning. He is likely to return to lineup Saturday.

RHP Brandon Cumpton did not factor in the decision but pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs and six hits. He is 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA in five June starts after giving up 11 runs in 3 2/3 innings on May 31 in a loss to the Dodgers at Los Angeles. However, Cumpton could be sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear as a roster spot for Cole because he still has minor league options remaining.

LHP Francisco Liriano is expected to throw off a mound Sunday for the second time since going in the disabled list June 11 with a left oblique strain. He also had a bullpen session Thursday but the Pirates have yet to establish a timetable for when he might be activated.

CF Andrew McCutchen extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fourth-inning single. He is 9-for-27 (.333) during the streak with six RBIs.

RHP Ernesto Frieri is expected to join the Pirates in time for Saturday’s game against the New York Mets. Frieri was 11 for 14 in saves and was taken out of the closer’s role June 20, a day after he gave up a walk-off grand slam to Cleveland DH Nick Swisher in the 10th inning. Frieri, 29, was 0-3 with a 6.39 ERA in 34 games but has a 3.19 career ERA in 262 games.

RHP Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.64) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday and start against the Mets. He has been sidelined since June 4 with a right shoulder fatigue. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Cole would not be on a strict pitch count. Cole lost his only career start against the Mets last July 14 when he gave up three runs in five innings.

RHP Mark Melancon will remain as the Pirates’ closer despite the addition of RHP Jason Frieri. Melancon has converted 14 of 17 save opportunities this season and is 1-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 40 games. He also had 16 saves last season as the secondary closer to RHP Jason Grilli.