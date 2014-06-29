Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte did not start for a fourth straight game because of a jammed middle finger. He did pinch-hit in the fourth inning and struck out with the bases loaded. It was the first time Marte had batted since being injured while sliding on Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.

RHP Brandon Cumpton was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to open a roster spot for RHP Gerrit Cole. Though Cumpton was 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA in five June starts, it was easier to farm him out than RHP Vance Worley because Cumpton has minor league options remaining and Worley doesn‘t. Cumpton was 3-2 with a 4.61 ERA in nine starts.

RHP Edinson Volquez (5-6, 4.35 ERA) will start Sunday against the New York Mets after going 4-2 with a 3.89 ERA in his seven previous outings. He is 1-5 with a 6.63 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets.

CF Andrew McCutchen, who ran his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the third inning, is likely to get a rare day off Sunday after starting 80 of the first 81 games. Couple with Monday’s team day off, that would give McCutchen two full days of rest.

RHP Ernesto Frieri joined the team Saturday, a day after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade for RHP Jason Grilli, and pitched one perfect inning of relief. Frieri said he was shocked by the trade but feels a change of scenery will help after he went 0-3 with a 6.39 ERA in 40 games this season while blowing three of 14 save opportunities. Manager Clint Hurdle plans to use Frieri in lower-leverage situations until he gets back on track.

RHP Gerrit Cole (6-4) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday and started against the New York Mets. Cole lasted just four innings and allowed five runs on seven hits after being on the DL since June 4 with right shoulder fatigue. The Pirates opted not to have Cole make a minor league rehab start, and the rust showed as he walked three and the Mets stole four bases on him.