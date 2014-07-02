Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco did not start for the first time since being called up June 10 from Triple-A Indianapolis and making his major league debut. However, he delivered a pinch-hit single during the Pirates’ winning three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Polanco went 2-for-16 (.125) in his previous five games.

C Russell Martin returned to the lineup Tuesday night after missing the previous two games with a sore left shoulder. He went 1-for-3 as the Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over Arizona. Martin has reached base in all 23 home games this season.

LHP Francisco Liriano will pitch a four-inning simulated game Wednesday. It will mark the first time he will face hitters since going on the disabled list June 11 with a strained left oblique.

2B Neil Walker was dropped from fourth to eighth in the batting order after going 4-for-22 in his first six games after being activated from the disabled list. Walker went 1-for-3 Tuesday, and his leadoff single sparked the ninth-inning rally. He missed 15 days after undergoing an appendectomy.

RHP Charlie Morton (4-9, 3.41) starts Wednesday night against Arizona. He has 39 strikeouts in his last five starts, including a career-high 11 last Thursday in a 5-1 loss at Tampa Bay. Morton is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA against the Diamondbacks in five career starts.

1B Ike Davis had his July start off a lot better than June, as he drove in the game-winning run with a pinch-hit single in the bottom the ninth. He hit .183 with one home run in 25 games last month.