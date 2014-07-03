FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Vance Worley (2-0, 1.74) will start Thursday night against Arizona. He has pitched at least six innings in all three starts since being called up June 15 from Triple-A Indianapolis. Worley is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in two career starts against Diamondbacks.

LHP Francisco Liriano pitched a four-inning simulated game Wednesday. It was the first time he faced batters since going on the disabled list June 11 with a strained left oblique. Liriano is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues early next weeks.

CF Andrew McCutchen left Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over Arizona in the top of the ninth inning with a sore left foot. He fouled a pitch off the foot in the bottom of the eighth then limped down the line after hitting an RBI single. McCutchen said he might miss Thursday night’s game against the Diamondbacks but was hopeful of being back by Friday when the Pirates open a three-game series against Philadelphia. Earlier in the day, MuCutchen was voted as the National League Player of the Month for June. He hit .343 with eight home runs, 25 RBIs and a league-leading 20 extra-base hits in 26 games.

RHP Charlie Morton continued his fine pitching at home as he limited Arizona to only one run in six innings. In eight starts at PNC Park, he is 3-3 with a 2.13 ERA. Morton is 3-6 with a 4.37 ERA in nine road starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.