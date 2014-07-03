Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley (2-0, 1.74) will start Thursday night against Arizona. He has pitched at least six innings in all three starts since being called up June 15 from Triple-A Indianapolis. Worley is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in two career starts against Diamondbacks.

LHP Francisco Liriano pitched a four-inning simulated game Wednesday. It was the first time he faced batters since going on the disabled list June 11 with a strained left oblique. Liriano is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues early next weeks.

CF Andrew McCutchen left Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over Arizona in the top of the ninth inning with a sore left foot. He fouled a pitch off the foot in the bottom of the eighth then limped down the line after hitting an RBI single. McCutchen said he might miss Thursday night’s game against the Diamondbacks but was hopeful of being back by Friday when the Pirates open a three-game series against Philadelphia. Earlier in the day, MuCutchen was voted as the National League Player of the Month for June. He hit .343 with eight home runs, 25 RBIs and a league-leading 20 extra-base hits in 26 games.

RHP Charlie Morton continued his fine pitching at home as he limited Arizona to only one run in six innings. In eight starts at PNC Park, he is 3-3 with a 2.13 ERA. Morton is 3-6 with a 4.37 ERA in nine road starts.