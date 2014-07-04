Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley (2-1) took his first loss in four starts since being called up June 15 from Indianapolis as he allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings. Worley took a no-hitter into the sixth inning but lost both it and the shutout when Arizona CF Ender Inciarte hit an RBI single. RF David Peralta followed with a two-run home run that put the Diamondbacks ahead for good, 3-2. Worley has pitched into the seventh inning in all four starts.

INF/OF Josh Harrison did not start for a second straight day as manager Clint Hurdle wanted to give him a rest. However, Harrison pinch hit in the seventh inning and remained in the game at third base. Harrison did not play Wednesday, the first time he sat out an entire game since June 13.

LHP Francisco Liriano, who has been on the disabled list since June 11 with a left oblique strain, will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Indianapolis. He is expected to pitch five innings against Lehigh Valley and be on an 85-pitch limit.

CF Andrew McCutchen was in the lineup Thursday night and went 2-for-4 in a 10-2 loss to Arizona. There had been some question about whether McCutchen would be ready to play after leaving Wednesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks in the ninth inning when he fouled a ball off his left foot an inning earlier.

RHP Gerrit Cole (6-4, 4.02) starts Friday against Philadelphia -- the second straight year he will face the Phillies on Independence Day -- in the opener of a three-game series. He has pitched at least six innings in nine of his 13 starts this season but last just four innings his last time out last Saturday against the New York Mets in his first appearance after missing 3 1/2 weeks with right shoulder fatigue. Cole lost his only career start against the Phillies last July 4, giving up three runs in 5 1/3 innings.