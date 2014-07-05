Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer drove in a career-high four runs. He hit a two-run single to cap a four-run first inning and belted a two-run double in the seventh that boosted the Pirates’ lead to 7-2.

RHP Edinson Volquez (6-6, 4.07) will take a 13-inning scoreless streak into his start Saturday against Philadelphia. He is 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in his last eight starts and 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA against the Phillies.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. He just missed hitting for the cycle in his last plate appearance in the eighth inning when he hit an RBI double high off the 21-foot wall in right field. McCutchen is hitting .383 (18-for-47) in his last 13 games. “I thought it was going to be a home run off the bat, I honestly did,” McCutchen said of his eighth-inning double. “You never know (at PNC Park). Some days it goes, some days it don‘t.”

OF Travis Snider had a stiff neck and was unavailable to be used off the bench. That is why the Pirates used RHP Vance Worley to pinch hit in the seventh innings.

RHP Gerrit Cole was pulled from Friday night’s 8-2 win over Philadelphia after five scoreless innings with a strained lat muscle behind his right shoulder. However, Cole said the move was only “precautionary” and that he expects to make his next start Wednesday at St. Louis. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five to improve his record to 7-4. Cole was making his second start since coming off the disabled list last Saturday after missing 3 1/2 weeks with right shoulder fatigue. “It just started getting a little tight and, fresh coming off (the DL), we just wanted to err on the side of caution,” Cole said. “We just decided to take a step back and that’s what we did.”

1B Ike Davis was rested. He has just one extra-base hit in his last 13 games.

3B Pedro Alvarez did not start but popped out as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He is 3-for-16 in his last six games.