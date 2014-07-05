FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 5, 2014 / 11:12 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jordy Mercer drove in a career-high four runs. He hit a two-run single to cap a four-run first inning and belted a two-run double in the seventh that boosted the Pirates’ lead to 7-2.

RHP Edinson Volquez (6-6, 4.07) will take a 13-inning scoreless streak into his start Saturday against Philadelphia. He is 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in his last eight starts and 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA against the Phillies.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. He just missed hitting for the cycle in his last plate appearance in the eighth inning when he hit an RBI double high off the 21-foot wall in right field. McCutchen is hitting .383 (18-for-47) in his last 13 games. “I thought it was going to be a home run off the bat, I honestly did,” McCutchen said of his eighth-inning double. “You never know (at PNC Park). Some days it goes, some days it don‘t.”

OF Travis Snider had a stiff neck and was unavailable to be used off the bench. That is why the Pirates used RHP Vance Worley to pinch hit in the seventh innings.

RHP Gerrit Cole was pulled from Friday night’s 8-2 win over Philadelphia after five scoreless innings with a strained lat muscle behind his right shoulder. However, Cole said the move was only “precautionary” and that he expects to make his next start Wednesday at St. Louis. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five to improve his record to 7-4. Cole was making his second start since coming off the disabled list last Saturday after missing 3 1/2 weeks with right shoulder fatigue. “It just started getting a little tight and, fresh coming off (the DL), we just wanted to err on the side of caution,” Cole said. “We just decided to take a step back and that’s what we did.”

1B Ike Davis was rested. He has just one extra-base hit in his last 13 games.

3B Pedro Alvarez did not start but popped out as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He is 3-for-16 in his last six games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.