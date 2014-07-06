Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (1-1, 3.46 ERA) will start Sunday against Philadelphia. The Pirates’ bullpen has blown leads in three of Locke’s seven starts this season, costing him wins each time. He has won both career starts against the Phillies, allowing two earned runs in 11 2/3 innings for a 1.54 ERA.

SS Jordy Mercer was 2-for-2 with a walk. He is 9-for-14 (.643) with four doubles so far in July.

INF Josh Harrison played second base in place of Walker, his 12th start of the season at the position and 42nd of his career. Manager Clint Hurdle said he would like to get Harrison some occasional starts at shortstop at some point this season to see if he can be their primary backup infielder in future seasons. Harrison has made 18 career starts at shortstop, all in 2012.

C Russell Martin was rested in a day game after a night game. Martin, who had caught the previous four games, is expected to be back behind the plate Sunday.

2B Neil Walker was given most of the day off Saturday, entering the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning of the Pirates’ 3-2 win over Philadelphia. He had started in 10 straight games since being activated from the disabled list June 24 after missing 15 days while recovering from an appendectomy.

RHP Edinson Volquez (7-6) won his third straight starts and tied Cole for the team lead in wins as he allowed one run and four hits in seven innings, with four walks and five strikeouts. Volquez has won six of his last eight decisions after beginning the season 1-4. He has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his last nine starts. Volquez also improved to 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies.

OF Travis Snider pinch-hit in the seventh inning and popped out. He had been unavailable Friday because of a stiff neck.

RHP Gerrit Cole played catch before Saturday’s game and checked out fine after pitching five scoreless innings Friday and leaving because of a strained right lat muscle in the back of his shoulder. Cole was making his second start since coming off the disabled list June 28 after missing 3 1/2 weeks with shoulder fatigue.