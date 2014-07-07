Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (2-1) got the win Sunday in a 6-2 victory over Philadelphia as he allowed just two runs -- one earned -- and three hits in eight innings with four strikeouts and one walk. He raised his career record against the Phillies to 3-0. The Pirates have won each of Locke’s last five starts.

INF/OF Josh Harrison was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his four-year career. He is hitting .298 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 73 games as a super utility player.

LHP Tony Watson was picked to his first All-Star Game in his fourth season. He is 5-0 with a 0.89 ERA in 41 games. Watson was last charged with an earned run April 22.

INF Michael Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take over for INF Clint Barmes as the primary middle infield reserve. Martinez was hitting .252 with one homer in 79 games in the International League.

INF Clint Barmes was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to June 1, with a strained left groin muscle. He is expected to miss at least a month and as much as six weeks. Barmes is hitting just .239 with four RBIs in 42 games this season but is a sure-handed fielder at both middle infield positions.

CF Andrew McCutchen was voted by the fans as a starting National League outfielder for the All-Star Game on July 15 at Minneapolis. He has been an NL reserve each of the last three seasons. McCutchen had two hits earlier in the day and is 11-for-21 (.524) with six RBIs in his last five games and 20-for-52 (.385) in his last 13 games.

RHP Charlie Morton (5-9, 3.30 ERA) will pitch Monday night at St. Louis in the opener of a four-game series. Morton has lost his last two road starts and is 2-10 with a 6.11 ERA against the Cardinals in 15 career starts.

RHP Gerrit Cole is listed as the probable start for Wednesday night’s game at St. Louis but a final determination will not be made until he goes through his usual between-starts throwing session Monday. Cole left his start Friday against Philadelphia after pitching five scoreless innings because of a strained right lat muscle behind his shoulder.