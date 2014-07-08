Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

-RHP Vance Worley will make his third career start against St. Louis Tuesday night. Worley is 0-0 with a 3.97 earned run average in his previous outings, allowing five runs over 11 1/3 innings. Worley has pitched into the seventh inning in his first four starts for Pittsburgh, including a 10-2 loss Thursday night against Arizona in which he allowed three runs over seven frames.

RHP Brandon Cumpton is scheduled to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to make a start on Wednesday in place of Gerrit Cole.

LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis Monday night against Lehigh Valley. On the disabled list since June 11, Liriano was 1-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 14 starts this year, lasting barely over five innings in an average start. He pitched six shutout innings for Indy, retiring the last 15 men he faced and striking out the final five.

RHP Charlie Morton deserved a better fate than he got Monday night. Pitching against a team that has routinely pounded him in his career, Morton allowed only one hit and two walks in seven scoreless innings, fanning five. He threw just 84 pitches, getting 11 groundball outs, but he got a no-decision when the offense wasted numerous scoring chances.

RHP Gerrit Cole (tight lat) went on the disabled list after Monday night’s loss to the Cardinals. Cole told reporters following the game that he had to cut his bullpen session short because of the injury. He was scheduled to start Wednesday night, but will be replaced by RHP Brandon Cumpton.