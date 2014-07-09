Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley was peppered for nine hits and four runs in five innings Tuesday night, settling for a no-decision in a game won by the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-4. Worley had a chance to pick up the win after the Pirates took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth, but allowed three straight hits, the last a two-run double by Matt Holliday that tied the game. It was the shortest of his five starts for Pittsburgh.

RF Gregory Polanco notched three hits, his eighth multihit game of the year, and also stole a base against rifle-armed catcher Yadier Molina in the first. It was his most hits in a game since collecting five in a June 13 win at Miami.

RHP Brandon Cumpton probably will take the turn of disabled RHP Gerrit Cole in the rotation Wednesday night, even though Pittsburgh still hasn’t officially announced Cumpton as the starter. The sinkerballing Cumpton picked up his first major league win last year against St. Louis, throwing seven shutout innings in the nightcap of a doubleheader that Pittsburgh swept.

2B Neil Walker’s fifth inning triple extended his hitting streak to 10 games. But Walker made an awful running mistake shortly after the hit, getting picked off third for the inning’s second out. That loomed larger and larger as the Cardinals tied the game in their half of the fifth and eventually won the bullpen battle.

3B Pedro Alvarez picked on his favorite cousins again, launching his 14th career homer against St. Louis in the fourth inning with Ike Davis aboard to tie Tuesday’s game, which the Cardinals eventually won, 5-4. It was also the 100th career homer for Alvarez and his seventh at Busch Stadium.