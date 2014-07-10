Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte went on the bereavement list Wednesday because of the death of his mother-in-law and won’t play again until at least Saturday in Cincinnati. MLB rules stipulate that players on the bereavement list must miss at least three games and no more than seven. Marte is hitting .256 with five homers and 32 RBIs, and has swiped a team-high 21 bases.

1B Matt Hague was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Marte on the active roster. Hague played in 30 games with Pittsburgh in 2012, batting .229 with seven RBIs in his first MLB experience. He is leading the International League in RBIs this year with 59 and is batting .267 with 13 homers.

RHP Brandon Cumpton, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday, just didn’t have good enough command to hold St. Louis in check, leaving after 3 1/3 innings, 79 pitches and nine hits. Cumpton allowed four runs and spent most of the game working from the stretch. His control was erratic enough that he walked .032-hitting pitcher Lance Lynn in the fourth, leading to a run.

LHP Francisco Liriano (oblique) will start Pittsburgh’s final game before the All-Star break on Sunday in Cincinnati. Liriano threw six scoreless innings in a rehab start Monday night for Indianapolis, retiring the last 15 men he faced and striking out his last five hitters. RHP Vance Worley was scheduled to start on Sunday but will instead work out of the bullpen during the weekend.

RHP Edinson Volquez will face St. Louis for the fourth time this year in Thursday night’s series finale. Volquez is 0-1 with a 5.63 earned run average in his first three appearances, absorbing a 7-0 loss on April 27 in his previous start at Busch Stadium. The veteran is coming off a 3-2 win over Philadelphia Saturday, allowing just four hits and a run over seven innings.