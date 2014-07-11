FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 12, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke gets the call when Pittsburgh opens a weekend series in Cincinnati on Friday night. Locke is coming off a 6-2 win Sunday against Philadelphia in which he gave up just three hits and one earned run over eight innings. Locke is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA in six career starts against the Reds, getting a no-decision in his only start against them this year. He is averaging seven-plus innings over his first seven starts this season overall.

OF Jaff Decker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis as manager Clint Hurdle opted to go with 11 pitchers and 14 position players for the last four games before the All-Star break. Decker went 0-for-3 in a stint with the Pirates from May 11-15. He was batting .266 with four homers and 29 RBIs at Indy, but he was hitting .333 in his past 10 games.

RHP Brandon Cumpton was optioned back to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for OF Jaff Decker, as Pittsburgh won’t need a fifth starter again until July 22. Cumpton absorbed Wednesday night’s 5-2 loss in St. Louis, allowing nine hits and four runs over 3 1/3 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. In 10 starts this year for the Pirates, Cumpton is 3-3 with a 4.98 ERA.

C Russell Martin’s run-scoring single in the first inning gave him 500 RBIs for his career. He made it 501 in the ninth with a solo homer that capped Pittsburgh’s 9-1 win over St. Louis. Martin went 3-for-5 on the night, tying a season high for most hits, and he upped his average to .282.

RHP Edinson Volquez is becoming the ace of the Pittsburgh staff, evidenced by his first complete game in nearly two years Thursday night. Throwing the kind of precise game that eluded him over most of the previous five seasons, Volquez allowed just one run and six hits. He walked two and fanned five. Volquez’s changeup was magnificent, recording multiple strikeouts with diving action, often arriving 13 mph slower than the fastball.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.