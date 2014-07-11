Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke gets the call when Pittsburgh opens a weekend series in Cincinnati on Friday night. Locke is coming off a 6-2 win Sunday against Philadelphia in which he gave up just three hits and one earned run over eight innings. Locke is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA in six career starts against the Reds, getting a no-decision in his only start against them this year. He is averaging seven-plus innings over his first seven starts this season overall.

OF Jaff Decker was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis as manager Clint Hurdle opted to go with 11 pitchers and 14 position players for the last four games before the All-Star break. Decker went 0-for-3 in a stint with the Pirates from May 11-15. He was batting .266 with four homers and 29 RBIs at Indy, but he was hitting .333 in his past 10 games.

RHP Brandon Cumpton was optioned back to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room for OF Jaff Decker, as Pittsburgh won’t need a fifth starter again until July 22. Cumpton absorbed Wednesday night’s 5-2 loss in St. Louis, allowing nine hits and four runs over 3 1/3 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. In 10 starts this year for the Pirates, Cumpton is 3-3 with a 4.98 ERA.

C Russell Martin’s run-scoring single in the first inning gave him 500 RBIs for his career. He made it 501 in the ninth with a solo homer that capped Pittsburgh’s 9-1 win over St. Louis. Martin went 3-for-5 on the night, tying a season high for most hits, and he upped his average to .282.

RHP Edinson Volquez is becoming the ace of the Pittsburgh staff, evidenced by his first complete game in nearly two years Thursday night. Throwing the kind of precise game that eluded him over most of the previous five seasons, Volquez allowed just one run and six hits. He walked two and fanned five. Volquez’s changeup was magnificent, recording multiple strikeouts with diving action, often arriving 13 mph slower than the fastball.