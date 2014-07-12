Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke gave up just one earned run on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings on Friday night. But the Cincinnati Reds rallied against the Pirates’ bullpen for a 6-5 win. Locke struck out five and did not walk a batter.

OF Starling Marte remains on the bereavement list due to the death of a family member, and as of Friday, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle had no update on when he’ll return. Marte has been on bereavement for two days. He must spend three days, but no more than seven, on the list.

LHP Tony Watson earned his first defeat on Friday night after allowing three earned runs in the eighth inning, all after two outs, in a 6-5 loss at Cincinnati. “He’s been lights-out for us all year,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Tonight he wasn’t able to get that last out. He wasn’t able to put ‘em away, and that’s been one of his best attributes since he’s been here.”

RHP Gerrit Cole, on the 15-day disabled list with a sore back, will not return to the Pirates starting rotation when eligible on June 19, said manager Clint Hurdle. Cole has been on the DL since June 8. He’s 7-4 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 starts.