Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RF Gregory Polanco, after a recent hot streak, has cooled off at the plate. Going into Saturday’s game at Cincinnati, Polanco had three hits in his last 21 at bats and hadn’t logged an extra-base hit since homering on July 2 against Arizona at PNC Park. He went 1-for-5 in Pittsburgh’s 6-5, 11-inning win. “The league’s punching back,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He had it all figured out the first 10 days, according to everything I read. Amazing, isn’t it? We’re just trying to get him foundationally solid, stand up tall at the plate, not a big swing, aggressive pepper, hit the ball hard where it’s pitched. He’s gotten a little bit away from that here recently.”

LHP Francisco Liriano starting against Cincinnati on Sunday left manager Clint Hurdle almost as happy as Liriano himself. Liriano has been on the disabled list since June 11 with a left oblique strain. “I‘m excited for him. He’s excited. I haven’t seen this big a smile on his face in quite some time. I think it’s more about the fact that he actually feels really healthy. Rehab starts are rehab starts. I don’t think it affects those guys a whole lot one way or another, but it’s always nice to pitch and get some outs and throw strikes. He looks forward to competing again.”

OF Travis Snider’s start on Saturday was his first since June 27 against the Mets at PNC Park. Snider went 3-for-4 in Pittsburgh’s 6-5 11-inning win.

3B Pedro Alvarez’s throwing error on an apparently routine play opened the door for the Reds to score two unearned runs in the seventh inning on Friday, leaving them in position to score three in the eighth for an improbable 6-5 win. Manager Clint Hurdle agreed that it’s the routine plays that give Alvarez problems. “I don’t know if anybody’s got the right assessment,” Hurdle said. “I don’t think Pedro doesn’t feel complicated on so many plays. You guys who travel with us saw the defense he threw at St. Louis (in the previous series). There were three straight games (with) quick reactionary plays all over the place. He continues to work every day along those lines to get better at it. He can’t put his finger on it.” Maybe working so much has him thinking about it too much and he should back off? “We’ve tried that as well,” Hurdle said. “There’s days we’ve told him to stop.”