Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte left the game at the end of the eighth inning, one inning after being hit in the head by a pitch from Colorado RHP Adam Ottavino. Marte’s helmet flew off but he stayed in the game before being lifted for precautionary reasons. Marte said he expected to play Saturday night.

INF/OF Josh Harrison has been starting at third base against right-handers in recent weeks but was not in the lineup Friday night. Manager Clint Hurdle wanted to give Harrison an extra day of rest after he played in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career Tuesday night in Minneapolis. However, Harrison pinch hit in the seventh inning and stayed in the game at third base, going 0-for-1 with a sacrifice fly.

LHP Francisco Lirinao gave up only one unearned run and three hits in five innings, but was lifted after his pitch count reached 95 in his second start since coming off the disabled list. He had eight strikeouts and three walks, but failed to pitch six innings for the 10th time in his last 11 starts and has yet to win in nine starts at PNC Park this season.

OF Travis Snider has made the transition from starting right fielder to bench player without complaint and with a certain amount of success. His pinch-hit RBI double in the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and proved to be the game-winning hit. Snider is 11-for-39 (.282) with six RBIs as a pinch-hitter, rarely starting anymore since RF Gregory Polanco was called up June 10 from Triple-A Indianapolis.

RHP Charlie Morton (5-9, 3.32) will try to win his fourth consecutive home start Saturday night when he faces Colorado on Saturday night. In eight starts at PNC Park this season, Morton is 3-3 with a 2.13 ERA. He is 2-0 with a 3.33 ERA against the Rockies in four career starts.

RHP Gerrit Cole (tight right lat) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He threw on flat ground July 13 and July 15. He threw off a mound July 16.

3B Pedro Alvarez got an increasingly rare start against a left-handed starter in Friday night’s 4-2 win over Colorado and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being removed for defensive purposes after the seventh inning. Alvarez is hitting just .188 with two home runs against lefties in 71 plate appearances this season. He also made his major-league-worst 21st error in the sixth inning when he threw away a ground ball by Colorado C Wilin Rosario.