Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
July 20, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeff Locke (2-1, 2.89) starts Sunday against Colorado. The Pirates bullpen has blown leads for Locke in four of his eight starts this season. He has faced the Rockies once, getting a no-decision last Aug. 11 while allowing two runs -- one earned -- in 5 2/3 innings.

LF Starling Marte was not in the starting lineup for Saturday night’s 3-2 victory over Colorado in 11 innings, a day after being hit in the left side of the head by a pitch. Manager Clint Hurdle said it was a precautionary measure. Marte is expected to return to action Sunday.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-4 after being held hitless Friday night. McCutchen hasn’t had back-to-back hitless games at home since April 2-3 against the Chicago Cubs in the first series of the season.

RHP Charlie Morton gave up just his second home run in 57 2/3 innings at PNC Park when Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez connected for a two-run shot in the seventh inning. The only other homer allowed by Morton was on April 18 to Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez.

3B Pedro Alvarez is likely to get a game or two off during the six-game homestand that runs through Wednesday. Alvarez has had trouble making routine throws across the diamond and leads the major leagues with 21 errors. Hurdle believes Alvarez might benefit from getting a break.

