Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke made his eighth quality start in eight outings since he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 8. Locke also walked more than one batter for just the second time in nine starts for the Pirates this season and was unhappy with his start. “I don’t think there’s a lot of games you can pitch the way I pitched today and come away with a win at the end of the day,” Locke said.

SS Jordy Mercer collected two hits Sunday and is batting .358 in the month of July. His 2-for-3 performance raised his batting average to a season-high .254 clip after it dipped as low as .138 in mid-April.

2B Neil Walker hit his 24th homer in the past calendar year, second among all major league second baseman in that span. Walker trails only Minnesota’s Brian Dozier who has hit 28 home runs in the past year.

CF Andrew McCutchen was caught stealing for the first time this season in the seventh inning. McCutchen had successfully stolen a base in his first 15 attempts of the year but was thrown out by his former teammate, Michael McKenry, on a pitch-out after McCutchen drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run.