Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte returned to the lineup for Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte missed two games after being hit in the head by a pitch last Friday. He was cleared to play after passing concussion tests Monday afternoon.

RHP Vance Worley (2-1, 3.38 ERA) will start Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be his first start since July 8 at St. Louis because of the All-Star break, though he pitched two innings of relief July 13 at Cincinnati. Worley is 0-0 with a 10.13 ERA against the Dodgers in two career starts.

INF/OF Josh Harrison made his 10th start of the season at third base. After starting 46 games at the hot corner as a rookie 2011, he made just a combined 12 starts at the position in 2012-13. If 3B Pedro Alvarez continues to struggle, look for Harrison to gain more playing time at third.

INF/OF Michael Martinez started in right field for the first time with the Pirates and the fifth time in his four-year career. Martinez has played in seven games in two stints with the Pirates this season and has started twice. The other start was at second base on June 13 at Miami.

RF Gregory Polanco, who is 3-for-35 (.086) in his last eight games, was held out of the starting lineup. He is batting .194 in 16 games in July after making his major league debut June 10 and hitting .288 in 19 games that month.

2B Neil Walker went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 9-for-19 (.474) with two home runs and four RBIs during the streak.

RHP Edinson Volquez (8-7) had his four-start winning streak end. He gave up five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking three and striking out three. Volquez had 10 days off since his last start because of the All-Star break and thought that affected the command of his breaking pitches.

RHP Gerrit Cole is scheduled to pitch a four-inning simulated game Wednesday and be on a 60-pitch limit. He has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a strained right lat muscle in his upper back.

3B Pedro Alvarez was on the bench against Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu after starting the previous three games vs. left-handed starters. Alvarez is hitting .186 with two home runs against lefties in 77 plate appearances this season.