Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte was on the bench for the eighth time in 10 games the last 10 games Tuesday night. While he sat out two games over the weekend after suffering concussion-like symptom when he in the head by a pitch, the other six times have been at manager Clint Hurdle’s discretion. Marte has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, with the Seattle Mariners reportedly one of the suitors.

LHP Justin Wilson was ejected without warning in the top of the seventh after he hit Dodgers shortstop Justin Turner in the left elbow with a pitch to begin the inning in an apparent retaliatory action. Los Angeles RHP Jamey Wright had hit CF Andrew McCutchen in the back of the left shoulder with a pitch an inning earlier.

LHP Francisco Liriano (1-7, 4.43 ERA) will face the only team he has beaten this season when he starts Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the finale of a three-game series. Liriano defeated the Dodgers on May 30 at Los Angeles, pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Liriano won both career starts against the Dodgers while posting a 1.42 ERA.

3B Pedro Alvarez left Tuesday night’s 12-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of the fourth inning with left knee discomfort. Alvarez doubled to lead off the bottom of the fourth then was left stranded on third. The Pirates said they would have further information on Alvarez’s condition Wednesday after he is further examined by the team’s medical staff.