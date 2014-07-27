Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke threw a career-high 115 pitches and tied his career high by giving up three home runs. He worked 6 2/3 innings and gave up six runs, matching his career high, also done May 5 against San Francisco. Locke had not allowed more than three runs in his previous eight starts. The 10 hits he allowed were also a season high.

C Russell Martin went 1-for-2 with two walks. On Friday, he walked in each of his three plate appearances. This is the fifth time Martin has had consecutive multi-walk games, the last being on May 13-14, 2012, while Martin was playing for the New York Yankees.

2B Neil Walker had reached base in 22 consecutive games -- the longest streak in the majors -- until he went hitless in four at-bats Saturday. He still has 11 hits in his past 27 at-bats.

1B Ike Davis hit a pinch-hit home run with one out in the ninth to keep the Pirates from getting shut out in an 8-1 loss. It was Davis’ second pinch-hit home run. The other was on April 5 against Cincinnati, while Davis was playing for the New York Mets. In nine career games at Coors Field, Davis is 11-for-26 (.423) with one homer and five RBIs.