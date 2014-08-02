Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer is hitting .467 against the D-backs this season, with three doubles and five runs scored. He had two doubles and scored three runs Friday, walking and scoring in a three-run eighth inning and doubling in the tiebreaking run in a five-run ninth in a 9-4 victory.

LF/3B Josh Harrison had an extra-base hit in his sixth straight game with a triple off the top of the right-center field fence in the eighth inning. The ball hit the yellow line on the top of the fence, and the umpires reviewed it to make sure it did not leave the park. Harrison doubled with one out in the ninth, sparking a five-run rally. “Getting pitches and not missing them. That’s the name of the game. Baseball, you have those stretches where you are missing pitches. It’s a long season. Just continue to try to put good swings on the pitches that I can handle.”

LHP Tony Watson, a reliever, is tied with RHP Edinson Volquez, a starter, for the team lead with eight victories after pitching a 1-2-3 eighth inning Friday. Watson’s eight victories are tied for the most for a Pirates reliever since the start of the 2007 season. RHP Matt Capps won eight games in 2013.

C Russell Martin, who had an RBI single in a five-run ninth inning, walked toward the Arizona dugout after the game to clear the air after Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch in the left hand in the last of the ninth inning. “I wanted him to know we weren’t trying to hit him on purpose,” Martin said. “There are not many spots you can pitch that guy, and one of the best spots you can go on him is up and in, away from the barrel. The ball ran in. It’s happened to me this year, too.” Martin has six hits in his last seven at-bats with runners in scoring position.

3B Pedro Alvarez’s two-run pinch double off Arizona LHP Eury De La Rosa to tie the game at 4 in the eighth inning was his first pinch hit since July 3, 2012 against Houston. “Just trying to be ready to hit,” said Alvarez, who hooked a fastball into right-center field to help the Pirates to their 27th comeback victory of the season. “This is a team that doesn’t stop playing until the last out is made,” Alvarez said. “That’s something that hasn’t wavered from our play, no matter what time of the year it is.”