Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts while hitting leadoff for Triple-A Indianapolis in a 4-3, 10-inning victory over Toledo in the first game of a rehab assignment Saturday. He played all 10 innings. Marte has been on the disabled list since July 23 with a concussion after being hit by a pitch in the helmet by a 93 mph pitch by Colorado RHP Adam Ottavino on July 18. Marte is batting .255 with five homers and 34 RBIs in 86 games for the Pirates.

IF/OF Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to seven games, with an extra-base hit in each game, when he doubled to lead off Saturday against Arizona. He homered later. Harrison is hitting .452 (11-27) with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven RBIs, 11 runs and two stolen bases during the streak. “He’s barreled balls up from line to line,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “It’s been a very exciting season for him. He’s one of the reasons our ballclub is where we are in the standings right now.”

2B Neil Walker (back soreness) was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday. He is considered day to day.

CF Andrew McCutchen knew retaliation was a possibility, but he was upset that Arizona waited until the ninth inning to hit him Saturday night. “They had all game to retaliate,” McCutchen said. “They had the first inning to retaliate. They had that first pitch (in the ninth) to retaliate. They missed. You throw a slider the second pitch. Then you throw up and in on the third pitch. Are you trying to hurt me, too? That’s the question.” Pirates RHP Ernesto Frieri hit Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt with a pitch in the ninth inning Friday and Goldschmidt suffered a broken left hand that could keep him out for the rest of the season.

RHP Ernesto Frieri expressed remorse for his ninth-inning fastball Friday that hit Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, causing a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand that landed Goldschmidt on the disabled list Saturday. “I don’t want people thinking I hit him on purpose. I will never stop saying I‘m sorry,” said Frieri, who worked the ninth inning with a 9-4 lead. Frieri spent most of the season with the Angels before being acquired in a trade for RHP Jason Grilli last month. He is 1-1 with a 9.31 ERA in 13 appearances with the Pirates. “I‘m trying to get people out right now,” Frieri said. “If you take a look at my ERA, it is way high. I don’t want to hit people to put guys on base. I don’t want to be giving up any more runs. I feel bad. I‘m sorry. I know he is a very valuable player for the team. I‘m sorry one more time. I just tried to make my pitch inside. In this game, if you don’t pitch inside, you are going to get hit. That’s why I was getting hit too crazy this year, because I was only pitching hitters outside. Since I got here, they are making me pitch more inside. I was trying to get inside-up, and the ball just sink a little bit to his hands.”

RHP Gerrit Cole was scratched from a scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday and instead threw a bullpen session. “He’s working on getting his game together,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “After the last game, they identified some things they thought he could tighten up.” Cole has been on the disabled list since July 9 with right lat soreness. Hurdle said the Pirates have not decided whether his next outing with be another bullpen session or a start for Indianapolis. “He’s trying to find a way to get back to what he felt before he had the initial setback,” Hurdle said. “Repeating a delivery. The different feels of the slider slot, the curve slot, the changeup. Basically that’s it. There are no smoke and mirrors going on here.” Cole is 7-4 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 starts for the Pirates this season.

3B Pedro Alvarez was removed after striking out in the sixth inning Saturday with two runners on base. His exit was not injury related, the Pirates said.