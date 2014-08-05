FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
August 6, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Starling Marte might be activated from the disabled list with CF Andrew McCutchen headed for the DL. Marte, out since July 22 with a concussion, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

CF Andrew McCutchen likely is headed to the disabled list due to an oblique strain. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported he would be out at least three to four weeks. McCutchen left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning after feeling discomfort in his left side following a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 2. McCutchen did not believe the injury was the result of the pitch he took in the back in the ninth inning Saturday. He said he received treatment for his back Sunday morning, but went through his warmups “fine, no issues. It wasn’t a major issue besides being bruised.”


