Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte was activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list and started in center field in place of CF Andrew McCutchen, who was out with a fractured rib in his lower left rib cage in Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss to Miami. Marte went 1-for 4 with a run scored in his first major league game since July 21. He played in three games with Triple-A Indianapolis on a rehab assignment and went 1-for-12 (.083) with one double.

INF/OF Josh Harrison started in left field and extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in the sixth inning. He is 17-for-40 (.425) with five doubles and five home runs during the streak, lifting his batting average to .304.

RHP Josh Wall, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. Wall was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on May 22 and optioned to Indianapolis, where he went 0-3 with one save and a 3.22 ERA in 19 relief appearances.

2B Neil Walker returned to the lineup after missing two games with tightness in his lower back and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. However, Walker left the game after reinjuring his back in the seventh inning while scoring from second base on RF Gregory Polanco’s single and is considered day to day.

RHP Charlie Morton’s winless streak reached six games despite turning in a quality start in which he allowed only one run and six hits in seven innings with four walks and four strikeouts. His last win was on July 2 against Arizona.

RHP Gerrit Cole had a rocky second rehab start for Indianapolis as he gave up five runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings against Toledo in an International League game. Cole pitched five scoreless innings in his first outing eight days earlier. He has been on the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat.

3B Pedro Alvarez was placed on the bereavement list to attend the funeral of his wife’s grandmother. He can miss up to three games under major league rules.