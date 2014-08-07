FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#Intel
August 8, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Josh Harrison went 3-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is 20-for-44 (.455) during the streak with six doubles, one triple and five home runs. Harrison has had an extra-base hit in nine of the 10 games.

RF Gregory Polanco’s six-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-3. The rookie still had a productive game, though, as he drew a walk and scored two runs.

2B Neil Walker sat out for the third time in four games because of lower back tightness as the Pirates beat Miami 7-3. However, he said he felt better after receiving treatment before the game and expects to return to the lineup Thursday.

RHP Edinson Volquez (8-7, 3.91 ERA) starts Wednesday night against Miami. He has not won in his last three starts after winning his previous four. Volquez is 5-0 with a 1.95 ERA against the Marlins in six career starts.

RHP Gerrit Cole will make a third rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis with the date to be determined after he has a bullpen session Thursday. Cole has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a strained right lat. Cole was originally supposed to make two starts for Indianapolis then be activated but plans changed after he gave up five runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday night against Toledo in the International League. His velocity dropped from 95-96 mph in the first four innings and 91-92 mph in the fifth when he gave up four runs.

