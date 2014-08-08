Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley (4-1, 2.43) starts Friday night against San Diego. He is 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his last three starts and has won both career starts against the Padres with a 2.08 ERA.

INF/OF Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games with a fifth-inning single. He is 21 for 49 (.429) during the streak, lifting his batting average to .308.

INF Dean Anna, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday, was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. Anna made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster this year and played the first 12 major league games of his career with them, hitting .136 with one home run and three RBIs.

INF Clint Barmes, on the disabled list since June 30 with a left groin strain, will likely go on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues sometime next week. The last step in his rehab before being cleared to play in games is to be able to run the bases without pain and he will attempt that sometime this weekend.

C Russell Martin ran hit hitting streak to six games by going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. He is 8- for 22 (.364) with seven RBIs and six runs scored during the streak while raising his batting average to .286.

2B Neil Walker sat out for the fourth time in five games because of lower back tightness. He felt better after getting treatment prior to Thursday night’s game but likely won’t return to the lineup until Saturday.

RHP Edinson Volquez continued his mastery of the Marlins, allowing one hit in seven scoreless innings. The lone hit was a fifth-inning single by INF Donovan Solano, who was subbing for slumping 3B Casey McGehee. Volquez improved his season record to 9-7 and to 6-0 with a 1.64 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins. He struck out seven and walked three as he won for the first time in four starts since the All-Star break after winning his last four starts of the first half.

CF Andrew McCutchen missed his third straight game with a fracture in his lower left ribcage as the Pirates beat Miami 7-2. Manager Clint Hurdle said there is “a chance” McCutchen could still avoid going on the disabled list.

3B Pedro Alvarez is expected to rejoin the team Friday night. He missed his third straight game while on the bereavement list to attend the funeral of his wife’s grandmother.