Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley continued his strong second-half pitching as he allowed one run in seven innings to get the win. He is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break.

INF/OF Josh Harrison started at third base, reached base in all four plate appearances and extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games by going 3-for-4 with a triple and a walk. He is 10 for 17 (.588) against the Padres this season.

LHP Francisco Liriano (3-7, 3.91 ERA) will start Saturday night against San Diego. He is 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA in his last four starts and is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA against the Padres in three career starts.

2B Neil Walker sat out for the fifth time in the last games because of lower back tightness. The Pirates were originally hoping Walker would be able to play Saturday but it now looks like he will need a few more days of treatment.

CF Andrew McCutchen missed his fourth consecutive games with a fracture in his lower left ribcage. He took some dry swings before the game and the Pirates remains hopeful McCutchen can avoid going on the disabled list.

RHP Ernesto Frieri was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Alvarez. Frieri was 1-1 with a 10.13 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Pirates after they acquired June 27 from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade for RHP Jason Grilli.

RHP Gerrit Cole is scheduled to make a third rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Indianapolis. On the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat muscle, Cole pitched five scoreless innings in his first start July 28 but gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday.

3B Pedro Alvarez was activated from the bereavement list prior to Friday night’s 2-1 win over San Diego after missing three games while attending the funeral of his wife’s grandmother. He pinch hit in the seventh inning and popped out. Alvarez took ground balls at first base during batting practice. The Pirates are considering having Alvarez move across the diamond as his 24 errors lead the major leagues, 21 of which have been on throws.