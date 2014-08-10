Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest by a Pirates player this season, by going 2-for-4. McCutchen and Walker both had 12-game streaks earlier in the year. Harrison is hitting .456 (24-for-67) during the streak to raise his batting average to .316. He is 12-for-21 (.571) against the Padres this season.

2B Neil Walker did not start for a fourth straight game and for the sixth time in seven games because of lower back tightness. He did pinch-hit in the ninth inning and struck out against Padres RHP Joaquin Benoit.

CF Andrew McCutchen sat out his fifth straight game with a fracture in his lower left rib cage. The Pirates are holding out hope he might return in the next few days, which is why they have not placed him on the disabled list. Another reason McCutchen remains on active roster is that there are no hitters at Triple-A Indianapolis making a compelling case to be called up.

RHP Charlie Morton (5-10, 3.43 ERA) will start Sunday against San Diego. Morton is 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA in his last six starts. He is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA against the Padres in four starts.

3B Pedro Alvarez worked out at first base for the second consecutive day before a 2-1 loss to San Diego. Alvarez has lost his starting job at third base because of throwing problems that have caused him to commit a major-league-high 24 errors this season. He has never played any position but third base throughout his six-year professional career, including five in the major leagues.