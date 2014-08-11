Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley pitched seven innings to stay unbeaten since the All-Star break. He gave up one run and six hits while striking out seven and walking one. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four second-half starts.

SS Jordy Mercer picked up a pair of hits and a walk Sunday to raise his batting average to a season-high .261. He has multi-hit games in four of nine August games and is batting .323 during the month.

INF/OF Josh Harrison had his career-high 13-game hitting streak snapped Sunday afternoon as he finished the game 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch. Harrison’s streak was the longest active among all National League hitters and the longest by a Pittsburgh player in 2014.

INF Tommy Field was claimed off waivers by the Pirates, who optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis. In 80 games this season for the Angels’ Triple-A Salt Lake affiliate, he hit .285/.351/.440 with seven homers and 33 RBIs.

OF Gregory Polanco finished 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double. He has five multi-hit games in nine games in the month of August, during which he is batting .355 with a .896 OPS.

RHP Gerrit Cole made his third rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis Sunday. He pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only one hit as the Indians defeated the Rochester Red Wings 10-0.