Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (4-3) lasted just five innings but that was long enough for the win as he gave up four runs and eight hits with four walks and one strikeout. The one positive is Locke did not give up a home run after being taken deep eight times in his previous four starts.

RHP Casey Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to give the Pirates an extra arm in the bullpen. He pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed two runs and three hits. Sadler made his major-league debut earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in four relief appearances. With Indianapolis, he was 9-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 18 starts.

2B Neil Walker did not start for a sixth straight game because of a strained lower back. Walker insists he is close to being ready to play, but the Pirates have no timetable for a return and are considering placing him on the DL.

RHP Edinson Volquez (9-7, 3.70) is scheduled to start Tuesday night against Detroit. He has won five of his last six decisions since allowing eight runs in 2 1/3 innings June 18 in a loss to Cincinnati. Volquez has lost both career starts against the Tigers with a 7.45 ERA.

CF Andrew McCutchen was finally placed on the 15-day disabled list before Monday night’s 10-6 win over Detroit. McCutchen missed his seventh straight game with a fracture in his lower left ribcage and the DL move was backdated to Aug. 4. The Pirates do not have a timetable for when he will return, though that won’t be until at least Aug. 18.

LF Travis Snider had the third two-home run game of his career but first in nearly five years to go with three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs to power the Pirates Monday. Snider’s playing time figures to increase after CF Andrew McCutchen was placed on the 15-day disabled list before the game with a fracture in his lower left rib cage.

RHP Gerrit Cole returned to the team after making three rehab starts for Triple-A Indianapolis and going 1-1 with a 2.93 ERA. Cole has been on the DL since July 5 with a strained right lat but the Pirates are not sure if they will activate him for their three-game weekend series that starts Friday at Washington. Cole pitched six shutout innings on Sunday against Rochester in an International League game but was so efficient that he threw just 74 pitches, an average of 12.3 an inning. The Pirates were hoping to build Cole’s pitch count to the 90-100 range before putting him back in the major league rotation.

3B Pedro Alvarez was not in the lineup as he’s 1-for-10 against Detroit RHP Justin Verlander, who started for the Tigers. Alvarez struck out as a pinch-hitter after having an extensive workout at first base prior to the game. He is showing enough promise at first, a position he has never played professionally, that he will likely see action there later in the week. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has stopped playing Alvarez at third base because of his major league-high 24 errors, 21 of which have come on throws.